Reliance Jewels unveils their third showroom in Rajasthan at the City of Lakes, Udaipur

Reliance Jewels announced that they are going to launch their third showroom in Rajasthan at Udaipur. The premium showroom is located in the buzzing shopping district at Shakti Nagar, Ashok Nagar Main Road, Udaipur, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted that the store will be of 2850 square feet showroom with the stylish interiors & enthralling display of Gold & Diamond Jewellery

With the launch of this showroom, Udaipur patrons can now enjoy the national brands renowned customer service coupled with attractive inaugural offer of up to 25% off on Gold Jewellery making & Diamond Jewellery Invoice value from March 4-8, 2022.T&C Apply.

Over the years, Reliance Jewels has catered to variety of needs of its patrons by launching many exclusive collection every month from everyday wear to special occasions across price range. With maximum focus on consumer outreach and unique jewellery, Reliance Jewels continues to expand its reach rapidly. Available in company owned Standalone and Shop-in-shop (SIS) formats, Reliance Jewels currently has a consolidated presence in over 125+ cities in India. Reliance Jewels provides an enthralling experience for its customers with dazzling environment, alluring displays, rich décor and great customer assistance.

Sunil Nayak, CEO Reliance Jewels sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new showroom, said, “We are extremely happy to be launching our 3rd showroom in Rajasthan, in the beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur today. I would like to invite everyone at Udaipur to come be a part of the Reliance Jewels family & experience the exclusive showcase of jewellery we have curated specially for all of you. Jewellery is a creative expression of ones individuality and style. We at Reliance Jewels have a wide array of jewellery collections to cater to the unique needs of our customers from formal, contemporary, traditional to everyday wear across price range and styles with the promise of quality assurance and purity of a national jewellery brand.”