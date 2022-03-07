Ninjacart launches $25 million agri seed fund

Ninjacart, an agri-platform which leverages technology to organise the agriculture ecosystem, launches a $25 million fund to support emerging and new-age startups in the agriculture sector. To boost tech innovation and accelerate disruption, Ninjacart will make seed investments in startups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present unique, sustainable and tech-enabled solutions, the statement highlighted.

In addition, Ninjacart will invest in teams that have great tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment. The announcement comes as part of the agri-tech giant’s larger effort to accelerate the advancement of the agricultural landscape.

Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart commenting on the announcement, said, “Ninjacart has come a long way and now we wish to give back to the system by investing in new ideas and teams that are working hard to bring about change. As a company, it has always been our ambition to strengthen the global agricultural ecosystem and are eager to empower tomorrow’s leaders. By assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs and small businesses it is our endeavour to grow together, building a future that is sustainable and built on a strong foundation of productive collaboration.

He further added, “Joining forces with Ninjacart will open windows for emerging enterprises allowing them to access valuable data, supply chain infrastructure, technology, farmers, and existing partners. The startups will be introduced to VCs, angel investors, and incubators. The procedure would be simple, allowing early-stage entrepreneurs to turn their concepts into concrete action on ground.”

The company is further aiming to invest in state-of-the-art technology in its own operations. Recent investments by Walmart and Flipkart have broadened the company’s goal of creating a digital agri-ecosystem, allowing all agri-players, including farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers, and supply chain participants, to buy and sell fresh produce in a transparent manner.