Arzooo launches marketplace platform for sellers

Arzooo, a B2B retail platform announced that they are foraying into a B2B seller platform – Falcon.

With this announcement the new product has been designed to extend it’s platform to over 5000 consumer durable sellers to join the B2B wave to scale their business. Falcon is open to individuals or businesses who are distributors, wholesalers, a large format player or an OEM to take their products to a larger offline market with Zero distribution cost

The seller platform is end to end tech driven based on all Do It Yourself (DIY) service where Sellers have to register on the Falcon platform with relevant details which will eventually create an order dashboard for their business where they can list their products, view and manage new orders from retailers. Arzooo’s logistics arm Arzooo express that manages the end to end logistics for every Falcon order, picking up from seller and delivering it to the buyer

Falcon’s supplier management portal further amplifies information transparency as all suppliers are allotted a Product ASN No. (Arzooo Serial Number), district level information to enable integration of every product at every customer level to the sellers

Before Launching the seller platform this week, Arzooo has been doing a pilot of the platform in last 4-5 months and during this phase of pilot itself sellers have done business of over 200 crores on Arzooo

The company stated on this recent announcement and added, “Arzooo’s core focus over the years has been growing retail stores and the success story of over 30,000 retails stores has encouraged us to extend the growth window to a larger seller ecosystem. Our seller platform is creating a whole new opportunities for everyone in consumer electronics value chain to scale their business and the initial traction is overwhelming”