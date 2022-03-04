Myntra announces the second edition of ‘Myntra for Her’

Myntra announces the second edition of one of the biggest fashion events dedicated to women, ‘Myntra for Her’, inviting women shoppers to pick their favourite fashion, beauty and lifestyle products across categories at sharp prices, as spring season sets in. The shopping carnival is slated to be held between the 5th and 8th of March, an official statement highlighted.

‘Myntra for Her’ is Myntra’s tribute to the e-commerce major’s cherished women customers, who have and continue to contribute significantly to Myntra’s evolution and popularity. Some of the leading brands participating in the festival are Biba, W, Aurelia, Anouk, Carlton London, Tokyo Talkies, Libas, Maybelline, Lavie, Pothys, and Marks and Spencers, among others. The event will also witness participation from over 300 brands that are being led or founded by women on Myntra, including Sassafras, Rubans, Varanga, Anubhutee, Mochi & Metro, Juniper and Campus Sutra, among others.

This edition will offer a host of exciting options from western wear, ethnic wear, kids wear, beauty and personal care, jewellery, home and kitchen. It will also be 1.3 X larger than the previous edition, with participation from over 3000 brands who shall be offering over 9-lakh styles. This will also include Myntra’s recently launched uber-fresh Spring Summer ‘22 collection from leading brands. This year, Myntra will leverage its thriving social commerce platforms, Myntra Studio and M-Live extensively, in addition to its newly formed army of trendy influencers called the ‘Style Squad’, to amplify visibility of the event as well as enable brands to engage with their customers more meaningfully. For the ladies who want to stay ahead of the fashion game, StyleCast, Myntra’s dedicated section to chic, trendy, and edgy styles shall also have unbelievable offers on Gen Z’s favourite brands.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra touching upon the Myntra for Her event in more detail, said “At Myntra we are committed to empower women across the ecosystem, be it our brand partners, members of the artisan network, customers or delivery partners, ‘Myntra for Her’ is our special tribute to every strong woman out there, and celebrating their unparalleled contributions to all lives. With over 3000 brands coming together to offer over 9 lakh plus styles, we hope Myntra’s women shoppers indulge in this one of a kind shopping bonanza. A major part of our shopper base consists of fashion conscious women who trust us to bring to them the best assortment of styles from popular and trendy brands. This is our humble endeavour in making every woman in our ecosystem, including our shoppers and women-led businesses feel cherished, heard and valued.”

Myntra has witnessed a consistent growth in this shopper base giving a strong indication of their growing purchase intent. Some of the most popular article types that were bought in the last couple of months by millions of women across the country include kurtas and kurta sets, jeans, t-shirts, dresses, sarees, beauty, personal care and accessories, footwear, lingerie and other fashion and beauty essentials. The 2021 edition of ‘Myntra for Her’ offered shoppers an array of options across categories, at compelling prices, paving the path for its roaring success.