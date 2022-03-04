D2C brand Wakefit.co onboards Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador

Wakefit.co announced the onboarding of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador. The actress will be a part of Wakefit.co’s upcoming campaigns and will aid in the company’s brand-building efforts in an evolving market.

The company has bolstered its presence across India and now has 8 manufacturing facilities spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jodhpur and 24 warehouses across India. The collaboration with actor Rashmika will strengthen the company’s expansion plans and help penetrate deeper into unchartered waters across the country.

Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the tie-up, and said, “I am thrilled to be representing Wakefit.co as their brand ambassador. The company has a great range of products in its portfolio that is classy, ergonomic, yet affordable. As a person who is constantly traveling for shoots, I come back home, to my comfort zone, at the end of a long and tiring day. Being affiliated with Wakefit.co and being a part of their growth will be an exciting journey that I will look forward to.”

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director, Wakefit.co said “We are excited to welcome Rashmika to the Wakefit family. As a young actress in the industry, Rashmika has shown immense talent, gaining popularity and the love of her audience from all around the country. At Wakefit.co, we aim to become one of India’s most loved brands for all things home, and I believe Rashmika’s vibrant and versatile personality resonates with the brand that we are. Rashmika comes on board at a time when we are expanding our presence and operations in the country, and aiming to cross INR 1000 crore revenue in FY 2023.”

Wakefit.co received its Series C funding in November 2021 and is utilizing the funds to facilitate Capex, expanding the supply chain while also solidifying its omnichannel presence.