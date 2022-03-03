Chumbak aims to focus on omnichannel implementations, faster deliveries, product offerings

In conversation with Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak to know the insights of the business

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from 2021 then what would they be?

Expect the unexpected. The severity of the second wave caught everyone off guard, and brought home the point that businesses need to plan for disruptions

The work landscape has changed forever. All signs point to a permanent shift to flexible work spaces, with working from home being an integral part of every company’s work culture

Shopping channels will merge as the pandemic has given a huge push to online shopping

From your brand’s perspective, what changes did you bring in internally to build a ‘road to recovery last year?

Expanding the home category

Beefing up our technology backbone

Increased emphasis on the digital consumer experience

Relooking at cost efficiencies across the board

All of the above have aided Chumbak’s rapid road to recovery and improved our resilience to plan for the unexpected!

What is your vision for 2022 for your brand?

My vision for Chumbak for 2022 is to see us on a robust growth trajectory with triple digit growth. We want to enhance customer delight, communicate better, and establish Chumbak as the brand of choice in Home and Lifestyle for the global, millennial woman. Driving this will be our fantastic product line, with particular emphasis on categories like Furniture & Furnishing, Dining & Decor in Home, and Watches, Bags and Beauty in Lifestyle.

How are you laying the bricks for growth and success in the New Year? Is it going to be an omnichannel journey or putting action to digital transformation or accelerating processes with technology or something else? Tell us your thoughts.

The digital transformation will play an accelerating role. At the enterprise end, we are revamping our store POS and our omnichannel backbone, and adding in a host of new gen technologies in understanding our customer preference better. At the consumer end, we are launching a new website, new apps, a new customer relationship program, as well as dramatically enhancing our digital communication. Most of this should be completed in Q1 2022.

How much has the company grown under your leadership in the pandemic period?

We were gunning for a 100% jump, but sadly the two waves of the pandemic have meant only high double-digit growth. Our digital business, of course, is growing much faster.

Elaborate on the initiatives (marketing and digital) which were a success in this period?