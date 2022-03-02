Page Industries has announced the voluntary resignation of Sunder Genomal from the post of the Managing Director, with effect from 31st May 2022.

Genomal who had been working in the company from its inception in 1995 will continue as a Non-Executive Director on the Board.

VS Ganesh, currently ED & CEO would be appointed as MD with effect from 1st June 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Sunder Genomal commented on this announcement and said, “The journey with Page Industries has been a major part of my life and I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of this journey as a founder, promoter and Managing Director. I have cherished every milestone of the Company from the start of its operations in 1995.”

He further added, “ I will continue to serve the Page Board and contribute in whatever way I can to Page’s success and long- term growth. As prospective Non-Executive Chairman, I look forward to offering guidance as a mentor and sounding board to the MD and being a companion to the Page team in their journey towards many more milestones. In this new role, I will continue to see myself as the conscience keeper of Page Industries, as the custodian of its values, governance, ethical and moral principles and will continue to oversee the interests of all its stakeholders.”

V S Ganesh commented on this elevation and said “l am excited and deeply honoured to be invited to lead Page Industries, a company with rich heritage, culture and built on a strong brand value. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team and the hugely talented members of the team at Page to continue the growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

Page Industries is an exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE.