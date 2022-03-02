GoodDO opens its new outlet at Inorbit Mall, Malad

GoodDot’s sister venture GoodDO, a plant-based QSR chain in India has now launched its latest outlet in Inorbit Mall, Malad, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted that the chain will offer veganised versions of traditional favorites in Indian cuisine and international fast foods, and has five outlets across Mumbai.

Abhinav Sinha, Co-Founder, CEO, GoodDO commenting on the launch and added, “GoodDO has received a lot of love from folks around Mumbai and elsewhere, which has encouraged us to expand to new locations and formats. Our new kiosk at Inorbit Mall, Malad is our first foray into a mall in Mumbai and will help us take our concept of innovative, fun, and affordable vegan foods to folks in the Western suburbs. We are excited beyond words and are gearing up for further expansion in the coming weeks and months.”

GoodDO – The Vegan Eatery is India’s first 100% vegan restaurant chain founded in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India and offers plant-based meat and dairy substitute dishes. From the ingredients to the condiments, every product offered by GoodDO is 100% vegan. They offer a broad range of dishes such as western-style “Vegicken” Nuggets, Gurbers (vegan burgers), the very popular GoodDO Fried Crispiez (vegan alternative to fried chicken), minced-meat sliders in the form of vegan Keema Pav, the international favorite spiced rice dish, Biryani, and several other crowd favorites.