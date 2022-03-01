BoAt expands its presence in Nepal

Imagine Marketing Limited, under its flagship brand “boAt” announced a partnership with Teletalk Pvt. Ltd., a part of Ramesh Corp (a company based out of Nepal), to sell its products in the Nepal market, an official statement highlighted.

The company’s statement also highlighted that this association will enable the companies to meet the evolving needs of customers by delivering high-quality and aspirational lifestyle-focused hearable and wearable products in the growing Nepalese market.

Vivek Gambhir, CEO, Imagine Marketing Limited,, spoke on this partnership announcement, and said “We are very happy to be available in Nepal now as we seek to offer audio solutions to the young consumers everywhere. It is an important step for us as we strive to put an Indian brand on the global map.”

Entering a new market is an important milestone in boAt’s journey. Imagine Marketing Limited has made significant investments in developing its platforms, including investing in the areas of design, research and development of its products, and technology relationships through boAt Labs. Imagine Marketing Limited recently entered into a joint venture with Dixon Technologies Limited for manufacturing and developing Bluetooth enabled hearable products and other electronic products.

Pratik Jalan, Executive Director, Teletalk Pvt. Ltd. adds, “Over the years, boAt has built strong brand equity, capitalizing on its early-mover advantage with strong growth momentum through their high-quality audio devices which are known for their style and efficiency. Through our partnership, we aim to provide consumers in Nepal the best quality product at an affordable price.”