R CITY Mall’s ‘LOVE FOR FOOD’ offers exciting deals on F&B brands

R CITY mall – Mumbai’s iconic lifestyle destination—is celebrating ‘LOVE FOR FOOD’ with the foodies of the city by offering an exciting FLAT 50% off across an array of F&B brand at the mall.

This year the bar has been raised with several of the mall’s Food and Beverage partners, such as Hitchki, Cream Centre, Yana Sizzlers, Pop Tate’s, Urban Tadka, Agent Jack’s, Rainforest, Cococart, Green Autobahn, Oye Kake, SBARRO, WOW Momo and many others, are offering a whopping FLAT 50% OFF on their respective select menu. Apart from this, while Hitchki has curated its own special ‘LOVE FOR FOOD’ menu of combo meals and beverages like Chhole Kulcha combo, Veg Manchurian & Fried Rice combo, Ghee Roast Chicken & Paratha combo, Butter Chicken & Butter Naan combo and much more, Chuck-E-Cheese is offering a buy-one-get-one on its Pasqually’s Special Pizza Range. At the same time, SMAAASH Sports Bar is also offering buy-one-get-one on Burgers, Pizzas, Mocktails, Cocktails and Shots.

By giving visitors a diverse variety in the choice of restaurants as well as meals and beverages, R CITY is providing Mumbai’s foodies with an opportunity to dig into their favourite meals and celebrate food and love. Not only that, but patrons can also shop for ₹ 5000 and play “Spin the Wheel” to win oodles of assured prizes such as food vouchers and merchandise every day till 27th February!

With over 250+ global cuisines to choose from, more than 9 entertainment centres, premium international brands, plush and breathtaking interiors, a 24000+ sq ft courtyard, and more, R CITY has evolved into a holistic entertainment and leisure destination of the city alongside offering the traditional retail therapy over the years. Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the mall adheres to all safety norms by ensuring that its staff is fully-vaccinated alongside maintaining best-in-class hygiene protocols to create a safe and indulgent experience for its patrons.