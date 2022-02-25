Clovia has forayed into new markets with the launch of 10 new stores in Tier-II and III markets in Moradabad, Faridabad, Sri Ganganagar, Haridwar, Dehradun and more cities, an official statement highlighted.

The women’s wear brand has been one of the key players in the Indian direct-to-consumer space which has been scaling profitably on the back of extensive use of technology in all its business areas.

With the equipped store optimization engine and having nationwide data around optimum inventory holding, Clovia is witnessing inventory turn around 6 times a year which is increasing month on month. The brand is planning to add 50 more stores across the country in the next 6 months.

Neha Kant, Founder & Director at Clovia commented on this expansion and said, “Conversations about lingerie no longer happen behind closed doors. Women, today, are evolving and are open to experimentation. With this newfound confidence, women are looking for more options that fall in their line of comfort and functionality. Add to it, the receding pandemic restrictions have brought shoppers back to offline stores. They understand the importance of owning the right lingerie and aren’t ashamed of asking questions about it. Clovia wishes to tap into the aspirations of the women from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and make them feel more confident and complete in the way they are”.

Recent trends show how scintillating fashion bralettes have made their way into the world of weddings, festivals, and other occasions, being paired with desi outfits with aplomb. Even brides from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are going out of their way to incorporate these versatile patterns and intricate designs within their bridal collection. Moreover, with festivities and wedding season kicking in, the growing demand for fashion bras and spending on aesthetically pleasing and high-quality bralettes have witnessed a steep rise. Clovia has taken notice of this unprecedented demand and has been offering women stylish, premium quality, sensuous fashion lingerie that gives them the freedom to flaunt their attire and their attitude.

At its most promising phase at present, this industry is going through a revolutionary transformation. Making the most of this opportunity and with an overall presence of 14 stores in metros and Tier 2 cities so far, Clovia is all set to expand its offline presence in Pan India with the launch of stores across cities. With this move, Clovia wishes to reach out to more consumers who look for comfort, convenience, and style with every purchase, and make their shopping experience as inclusive and personal as possible.