Saritoria to launch new website and app in 2022

In a conversation with Shehlina Soomro, Co-founder, Saritoria to know the insights of the business.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from 2021 then what would that be?

Patience

Flexibility

Compassion

From your brand’s perspective, what changes did you bring in internally to build a ‘road to recovery last year?

Saritoria was launched in 2021 and the business model aligns itself to a world that is trying to recover in a greener and more sustainable manner. Technology has also been an internal focus – as we launched with a beta version of the website to test the market and after the success of the MVP we are steadily working towards phase 2 of the business.

What is your vision for 2022 for your brand?

In 2022, our goal is to launch our upgraded website and app. We will be also focussing on our business model and will be implementing technology in different aspects to upgrade the experience and services. We will also look at expanding our presence pan India, from Delhi and Mumbai.

How are you laying the bricks for growth and success in the New Year? Is it going to be an omnichannel journey or putting action to digital transformation or accelerating processes with technology or something else? Tell us your thoughts.

Through our testing period in 2021 the key has been to interact with the customers to understand their needs and demands. The changes implemented in 2022, will be from both the seller and buyers perspective. Our business is based primarily online so investment into technology will be at the top of our agendas.

How much has the company grown under your leadership in the pandemic period?

Revenues have grown over 100 per cent monthly on average, which I think is not a bad start! We also had around 1000 items uploaded onto our site within the few months of being live in 2021.

Elaborate on the initiatives (marketing and digital) which were a success in this period?

The key marketing initiatives were where we directly included our customers and engaged with our community. As we are not a brand but rather a platform and community connecting buyers and sellers, real stories of real members of our community are so much more impactful.