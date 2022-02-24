Sleepsia bags funding of $ 2 million from parent company Agile Ventures

Sleepsia, a global M2C (manufacturer-to-consumer) brand has raised USD 2 million impact funding from its parent company Agile Ventures, a high-octane venture capitalist, an official statement highlighted.

The company’s statement also highlighted that with this recently secured funding, the brand will expand its customer base in tier-II and tier-III cities, reaching at least 2,50,000 additional consumers.

Furthermore, the pillow and sleep accessories company is already working to reduce time spent on the supply chain by strengthening its production capacities in India, the funding will help the brand meet its short-term and long-term goals.

Dheeraj Kapoor, Director, Sleepsia commented on this announcement and said, “On the back of our superior products, in-depth research and futuristic technological advancements, we have had a progressive and profitable journey. However, even though Sleepsia generated profits in the first year of operation, our thirst to innovate exceptional products has not dimmed. We are continuously on the quest to develop unique, comfortable and affordable sleep accessories for our customers. So far, we have served 200k happy customers. And now with the recent funding, we are planning to bring 250,000 more sleepers onboard.”

Apart from this, Sleepsia is also gearing up to establish full-stack customer experience labs to innovate, develop and research high-end and avant-garde sleep products. Though the brand has already set a benchmark in the global sleep market, it will now be focusing firmly on the Indian territory.