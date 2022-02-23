WoodenStreet to launch three new stores in Bengaluru

WoodenStreet.com recently announced to inaugurated 3 one-of-a-kind experience stores at prime locations such as Indira Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar & Whitefield in Bengaluru, an official statement highlighted.

With an investment of $1M, the furniture brand has added these 3 stores to its pre-existing 50 stores, strengthening its already strong presence across the country. The brand is also planning to open 5-6 more stores in the forthcoming 12-18 months.

Recently they had announced their plans for the year 2022 and their offline expansion drive, and moving on track with that, the brand has introduced 3 stores in Bangalore, which cover 15000sq.ft. of carpet area with an investment of $1M, making a total of 6 fully functional stores across the city.

Lokendra Ranawat, Co-Founder, CEO, WoodenStreet.com commented on this expansion and said, “Bangalore has always been one of the topmost admirers of the products that we have introduced in the market. They have welcomed our online range of products with open arms, and the stats from our existing offline stores in the city speak that people not only love our products, but they also like the shopping experience that our stores have to offer. To enhance the way people experience the furniture and décor, we are really happy to come up with 3 more stores in the city at Indira Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar, and Whitefield. All these stores are well equipped and spacious enough to create a home-like environment so that people can understand the use cases of the product as well as understand how the product will suit their ambiance.”

He also shared that these 3 stores are their advanced take on creating the experience for their customers, which is why WoodenStreet has gone for spacious and comforting stores. These stores are some of the biggest furniture experience stores, and hence they have gone for broader carpet areas for these. All the stores cover central locations across the city. Not to forget, the opening of these stores has also benefited the citizens as the expansion has generated 50+ job opportunities.