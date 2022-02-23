True Elements to focus on Brand Building in 2022

In conversation with Puru Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, True Elements to know the insights of the business

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from 2021 then what would that be?

Each crisis also holds biggest Possibilities

Empathy is the most critical skill set that needs to be built and reiterated

Life is unpredictable, live it before you leave it From your brand’s perspective, what changes did you bring in internally to build a ‘road to recovery’ last year?

We strengthened the GTM by reaching the customers across various touch points, along with protecting and taking care of our team.

What is your vision for 2022 for your brand?

In 2022, we want to build more trust around the brand by introducing genuine and accurate products.

How are you laying the bricks for growth and success in the New Year? Is it going to be an omnichannel journey or putting action to digital transformation or accelerating processes with technology or something else? Tell us your thoughts.

Technology will be one of our biggest enablers with the evolving ecosystem for the customers, along with ensuring we are present across every place our customers purchase or consider purchase.

How much has the company grown under your leadership in the pandemic period?

Depends on when you consider the beginning of the pandemic period. We have grown 3.5X during the pre-pandemic (2020) era.

Elaborate on the initiatives (marketing and digital) which were a success in this period?

Reinforcing our commitment of “Food that does not lie to you” helped us, along with driving recallability via Radio across select cities. Along with that, engaging with micro and nano influencers paid out in building credibility.