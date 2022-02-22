Enrich unveils its first Store in Pune

Enrich, a home-grown beauty services brand unveiled its first store at Phoenix MarketCity Mall, Viman Nagar, an official statement highlighted.

The store is spread over a massive space of 3100 sq. ft., and offers a 360-degree beauty experience with a wide selection of D2C brands in the skin, hair, personal care, bath & body, fragrance, and men’s grooming space, as well as professional beauty services at one destination.

The store houses 70 plus brands with a catalogue of more than 5000 products that includes luxury brands such as Armani, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Paco Rabanne, Ferragamo, and many more. It features clean skincare and clean haircare brands like Born Ethical, KAMA Ayurveda, Human+Kind, Olaplex, and The Face shop, besides popular Gen Z makeup brands such as NYX Professional Makeup and Maybelline New York and new-age brands like mCaffeine, Mamaearth, and Plum Goodness.

This store raises the bar with an innovative Lip Bar where you can mix and match formulations to create your desired lipstick with a signature shade, finish, and fragrance. Besides personalized skincare consultations from beauty advisors, the Beauty Bar also offers complementary mini-makeovers and makeup tutorials consisting of diamond lips, smokey eyes, charcoal glitter lids, golden glam eye shadow, sculpt & contour, tips to get perfect eyebrows and iconic eyeliner looks. The store also features the What’s Hot section which displays the brand’s hero and trending products, Beauty on the Move to pack lightly with the best travel-size beauty products, and a Gift Bar to wrap presents for your loved one. The store also offers best-in-class beauty services like haircut, color, hand & feet services, facials, and a Nail bar to get your nails done just right.

Vivek Bali, CEO, Enrich, said, “We bring to our customer’s a shopping experience which combines the experience of buying your favourite brands from all beauty categories and experiencing beauty services all under one roof. The store is designed to give an experiential shopping plus great loyalty benefits to transform how our customers shop for all their beauty needs.”