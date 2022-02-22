Costa Coffee opens up its biggest store in Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram

Costa Coffee, a coffee chain, managed and operated by Devyani International Limited (DIL) in India has announced to open its doors at Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on 14th February, an official statement highlighted..

The company’s statement also highlighted that the store is India’s largest Costa Coffee store yet and third store in Kerala after Lulu Mall and Centre Square Mall in Kochi.

The store is strategically located right at the entrance of the mall in a bold and refreshing new design, our second flagship store after DLF Galleria in Gurugram is well-positioned to bring the authentic Costa experience on all channels – Dine-in, Takeaway and Delivery.

The new store boasts an evolved interior design with a coffee first approach anchored on Costa’s brand purpose – “To inspire the world to love great coffee.” The new interiors are lighter, brighter and more human and aim to deliver a warm and welcoming store environment, in keeping with the feel Costa are known and loved for, whilst evolving the interior to suit the needs of the metropolitan customer.

The detail and handcrafted approach to the store design reflects Costa’s heritage and passion for coffee at every touchpoint and is graphically reflected through wallpaper, art and installations. The new hand-drawn pattern of wallpaper, which gives the store an elevated and premium look, is inspired by the growth of the coffee plant and the destinations in which Costa’s coffee beans are grown. A second wall installation consists of layering laser cut latte art stencils of various scales to give a handcrafted feel.

Intuitive seating zones have been introduced for different customer mindsets and times of day, with more upholstered seating. Screens have been introduced to give a sense of privacy to the seats. Customers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi 24×7 at the store while relishing their favorite coffee and food. The new store will also offer branded merchandise including the coffee tumblers and our signature Mocha Italia Blend