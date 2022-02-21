Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd. appoints Shirish Kotmire as CEO

Mumbai-based Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced the appointment of their new CEO Shirish Kotmire.

Kotmire will bring together about three decades of experience in aggressive growth-oriented mature global companies as well as successful new ventures and start-ups. He is a quintessential growth hack that demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit in all his endeavors with innovation, team building, professional work ethic, and techno-commercial savviness.

Shirish is based in Mumbai and has hit the ground running by embarking on the immediate task to build a team of experienced CXOs who shall anchor the transformation journey of Smaaash again to create new benchmarks in this industry.

On this new and exciting appointment Shripal Morakhia, Founder & Chief Imagination Officer, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd said, “We are elated to have Shirish Kotmire in our team at SMAAASH, he has experience in marquee retail, technology brands, and promoter-driven ventures. At 63, I worked hard to resurrect smaaash in the last 6 months. It was high time that a professional leadership team took over to guiding Smaaash to new heights. The appointment of Shirish as the CEO is the first step in that direction. With his vast experience in creating value across businesses we look forward to his leadership to deliver same store growths as well as execute the blitzkrieg of new stores expansion nationally”.

Shirish Kotmire, on his new journey with SMAAASH, said, “I am honored and pleased to accept the privilege of heading SMAAASH and strengthening the position of Smaaash as the fun, party, play, bonding & entertainment destination for informal friends groups, corporate and retail customers along with building digital engagement with them. Our consumers have grown up on Smaaash over the last 11 years and have a strong affinity to the brand. In our second inning, we are giving a classy environment along with a potent combination of gaming-bowling, go-karting, arcade & VR games along with a pocket-friendly restobar to relax after a tiring but fun gaming time. To build stickiness and exploit opportunities in the growing gaming space, we are on the cusp of introducing exciting innovative formats in the physical edutainment space also”.

Shirish holds a Post Graduation Diploma in Marketing from IIM Bangalore and did his graduation BTech Computer Engineering (1986-90) from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka. With his vast skill set in monetizing assets by innovation in Sales, Marketing and Technology it makes him the ideal choice as the CEO at SMAAASH.

His previous companies in leadership positions include Reliance Retail GVK-Mumbai International Airport, Bharti Airtel, Rediff.com and Asian Paints, among others. The top skills which his seniors and colleagues acknowledge are business development, financial planning, business strategy, and execution as well as team management. Whenever he gets the time, he is passionate about mentoring start-up co-founders as well as sharing his entrepreneurship leanings through skill-based courses as a visiting faculty in SPJIMR, Mumbai.

Smaaash is setting a scorching pace for its existing centers as well as expansion plan, which matches the aspirations of growth and valuation of investors. Mr. Shirish is working on fast-forwarding the strategy and syncing operations that the organization has experienced in the past and with new leadership make it possible again.