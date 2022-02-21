Oberoi Mall Celebrates International Food Festival 2022

In an attempt to invite the foodies in and around Mumbai and satitate their hunger pangs,, Oberoi Mall is celebrating the International Food Festival 2022, starting from February 10 to 27.

The event will see various food outlets, restaurants and cafes at the mall giving crazy discounts on the food menu. They are also offering specially curated cuisines for this festival with exclusive offers and discounts which can be availed only during this time of the year. Some of the brands participating in the International Food Festival 2022 include Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, Mad Over Donuts (MOD), Starbucks, KBC, Malgudi, Wow! Momo, Wow! China etc.

To add to the excitement, the dine-in customers will get a whopping 22% of their food bills as Club Uno reward points (Oberoi Mall’s rewards programme) on participating brands at the International Food Festival. The reward points earned can be redeemed against gift vouchers of various brands present at Oberoi Mall. The mall has also created a quirky photo-booth showcasing ‘Food is always a good idea’ which is a great platform for its patrons to create savoring moments with family and friends.