Omaxe on-boards Eastin hotel and Eastin easy to operate serviced apartments in Lucknow

Omaxe Ltd. have on-boarded Eastin Hotel and Eastin Easy, the 4-star and 3-star brands of hotels by Absolute Hotel Services, to manage & operate 540 serviced apartments in its project Omaxe Hazratganj in Lucknow, an official statement highlighted.

This is Absolute Hotel Services (AHS), one of Asia’s leading hospitality management companies, first foray in the emerging North Indian market. The company operates 11 properties across West and East India. Atharva Hotel Superfluities is a Bridge company that has brought together AHS and Omaxe.

Spread across 4.13 Lakh sq. ft., the G+12 storeyed Omaxe Hazratganj in Gomti Nagar extension will have space for retail, food court, multiplex and serviced apartments. The serviced apartments would be operated as international hotels, the largest one in Lucknow, making it a destination in itself.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. commenting on the development, said “This association with Absolute Hotel Services is another step in our endeavour to provide to our patrons the best-in-class international services. Lucknow is one of most visited cities in North India for purposes ranging from business to healthcare, tourism, education etc., and Omaxe Hazratganj, located in an emerging commercial and institutional hub, will cater to all kinds of consuming class.”

Prawal Choudhary, Director-Business Development, AHS India said: “This association with Omaxe heralds us into the league of scale and magnitude. Sensing an enormous opportunity, Omaxe Hazratganj has the confluence of two Brands, Eastin Hotel and Eastin Easy, expanding diversity in offerings, both product and services, thus substantiating our brand essence of providing ‘value for all occasions’ and quality.”