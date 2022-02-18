Honasa Consumer launches ayurveda based brand Ayuga

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), the parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co. launches a new skincare brand AYUGA, an official statement highlighted.

The brand has collaborated with yoga and wellness ambassador, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, to craft the brand ideology.

Ayuga was founded to restore balance in the lives of millennials through recipes and rituals. With the deep knowledge of 5000 years of Ayurveda & yoga to solve these concerns and provide a new sense of balance to the world. The product has been crafted to ensure a perfect balance of our trusted, authentic & honest Ayurvedic recipes and Face Yoga rituals to take care of skin & hair concerns, in collaboration with the help of India’s best Ayurveda & Face Yoga experts. The brand has launched its first skincare range with Kumkumadi – an authentic formulation taken from the text of ‘Astanga Hridyam’ and has reimagined it in modern skincare formats for millennials.

The brand partnered with the wellness icon of India, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, to propagate the brand ideology of “Restoring balance in life with rituals and recipes.”

Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO commenting on the brand launch, “Honasa Consumer was founded with the vision of building a ‘House of Brands’ that identify and solve millennials concerns with a digital-first approach. We actively research trends, understand consumer sentiments and create brands that serve our consumers best. For the last 2 years, we have been trying to understand the mystery of why Ayurveda has not been able to capture the fancy of Millennials the way Yoga has. That’s when we envisioned Ayuga which will bring the best of both worlds. At Ayuga we believe millennials need to discover these amazing effective sciences in a manner that makes them relevant. Crafted on the philosophy of restoring balance to life, we have collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she redefined yoga and wellness in India, and inspired millions of people to make yoga a way of their life. With a unique and innovative brand and product proposition and expertise in direct-to-consumer and crafting playbooks for launching and scaling brands, we are confident that our consumers will find relevance and connect with the brand.”

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, commented on the brand launch, “Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are an organization built on strong consumer centricity and direct-to-consumer format. We are constantly speaking to consumers to get real-time feedback and information on their requirements and the kind of solutions they want. Hence, we constantly research millennials’ concerns to create brands and products that serve them. Ayuga stands for the marriage of rituals of yoga and recipes of Ayurveda to deliver true secrets of skin, hair, and health to the world. We partnered with Ayurveda and Face Yoga experts to consult on the product line and face yoga rituals and reimagined them in modern formats for millennials for maximum efficacy.”

An actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commenting on the brand launch, said, “I strongly believe in the ancient sciences and have incorporated a lot of the recipes and rituals in my life and have benefited from it. When I heard about Ayuga and the ideology behind the brand, it immediately resonated with me. The thought of using traditional Ayurveda recipes and creating modern formats of skincare like serums and gels, without compromising on the authenticity of the ingredients is unique. I am sure the consumers would love the brand and its products; hence I urge them to restore balance in their lives through Ayuga recipes and rituals.”