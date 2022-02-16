M2K: Creating New Hallmarks of Distinction

The M2K Group is a leading business organisation with significant presence across diverse industries like real estate, multiplexes, biotechnology, infrastructure, and defense & aviation. M2K has already enriched the landscape of the National Capital Region, with properties in Gurgaon, Rohini and Pitampura, with some of the best multiplexes and most outstanding housing projects. With such an impressive portfolio of achievements, the brand is perfectly positioned to create new hallmarks of distinction.

M2K came up with the 1st mall cum multiplex project in Rohini, Delhi in 2003 followed by another mall cum multiplex in Pitampura, Delhi in 2005. Both properties are in fully developed areas and have become landmarks as on date.

In 2018, M2K Corporate Park cum shopping plaza got operational in Sector 51, Gurugram. It’s a fully operational retail & office building of 2.75 lac Sq. Ft. Ground, 1st and 2nd floor are dedicated for retail and 3rd to 4th floors are for offices. The building is in the heart of the city, amid affluent neighbourhoods and has ample car parking spread over 2 basements.

Keeping in view of the recent high demand of commercial SCO developments, M2K has also launched 2 new SCO projects, with first being ‘Oyster Arcade’ located in sector 102, Gurugram on the Dwarka Expressway.

“We have got an encouraging and strong response from the buyers. We also launched the M2K Galleria SCO plotting project in Sector 5, Dharuhera. It was also very well received and almost the full project was sold out within a month of the launch,” says Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP – Sales & Marketing, M2K Group.

The Brand Value

M2K Rohini and M2K Pitampura are cinema centric properties offering excellent cinema experience to the viewers from the last one and half decades. Apart from the multiplexes, the mall also houses key brands like McDonalds, Subway, Burger King. It also has various games zones, providing a wholesome experience to customers.

M2K Corporate Park is positioned as a neighbourhood mall cum office, located in the fully inhabited center of Gurugram. The infrastructure houses corporates like IPL Biologicals, DEPL and M2K Corporate office.

Other premium brands in the mall include Imperfecto Partio, Extra Marche Grocery store, Al Gloria Saloon, Burger Point, Varidhi Clinic, Miras Care Clinic, BBQ Times and Axis Bank. With new brands in the pipeline, the brand is in process to add more F&B brands, co-working players and grocery stores in all three properties.

“A few brands in the supermarket category and F&B have confirmed leasing spaces in our malls post lockdown,” added Dr. Rawat.

Phygital is the New Buzz

M2K, founded on a vision which seeks to usher in a better tomorrow by providing people with improved lifestyles and living standards. Over the years, the brand has built a rock solid foundation in the field of real estate and multiplexes, and despite this during the pandemic period, it aims to continue the same.

“Pandemic is temporary but human resilience and will to live and socialize is permanent. We as a society shall surely overcome. In fact, the industry has already bounced back strongly and will continue to grow steadily. Phygital is the new word in vogue. It’s the reality and only way forward as it integrates technology,” says Dr. Rawat.

Vision 2022

Emphasizing on the goals, vision and expectation from the new year (2022), Dr. Rawat says, “We have high hopes from the year 2022. We shall continue focussing on SCO developments and are already planning to come with one more SCO projects in sector 102 Gurugram and one in Dharuhera.”

“Building agility and resilience is the key to face uncertainty in difficult times. We must strive to be fit for growth by aligning costs with priorities and strategy, investing in differentiated capabilities, and using traditional and digital levers to execute. Rather than setting on a single fixed course, we must continually engage in scenario planning, constructing and evaluating an array of options that offer a broader view of the landscape and possibilities for success. We will be focusing more on community activities, experiences, entertainment and food,” he added further.