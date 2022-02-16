Snitch – Creating a niche style with quirky designs

A detailed anatomy of the transformation of the Indian fashion market during the COVID-19 pandemic brought to life apparel brand Snitch. Though the unusual name often has a negative connotation, its founders through the carefully picked label, sought to steal the show with market disruptors such as plus sizes and co-ordinated loungewear sets for men.

The brand’s products are solely via its own website, and introduces 79 styles daily,making consumers excited to find something new every day.

The bootstrapped brand has been granted the Young Achievers’ Award 2020.

Currently loved by over 2.6 lakh customers, its returning rate of #snitching customers is 47.2%. The number of orders received by Snitch escalated from 6,923 in Aug 2020 to 36,608 in Aug 2021.