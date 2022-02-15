Growel’s 101 Mall celebrates all bonds this valentine’s day

Growel’s 101 Mall is celebrating all bonds in this month of love with a picturesque photobooth themed around ‘Sonnets of Love, Stories of Friendship’.

Adding some excitement, Growel’s 101 Mall is giving away some special hampers, dinners for couples, couple movie tickets and gift vouchers over a social media contest to post the picture tagging @growels101 #growels101 #valentines2022.

Growel’s 1O1 mall has been at the forefront of implementing rigorous safety measures ensuring that the mall is 100% safe for both – staff and customers. Among the various safety measure taken at the mall all contact points have been made contactless like sensor based parking tickets dispenser, elevators buttons, washrooms taps & soap dispensers, and potable water spouts are also sensor based and contactless. Contactless billing and ordering by Dotpe application in the Food Court has been facilitated. A close check is kept to limit customer entries to maintain social distancing with ‘Social Distancing Officers’ and ‘special staff force’ deployed throughout the mall to assist customers. For emergencies there are isolation rooms, Ambulance and Doctor on call service, and formally trained First Aid Certified front line staff members available at all time.