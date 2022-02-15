VegaBytz to launch its award-winning, world-class plant-based vegan meat products in India

Brand VegaBytz (www.vegabytz.com), operated by Chennai-based Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd, will be launching its brand and products soon in India. The company is a pioneer in developing world-class and award winning Plant-Based 100% vegan meat products, which are currently being sold in the UK market.

VegaBytz’s product range includes 100% Plant-Based vegan Meat/Chick’n/Tuna Ready-To-Eat products, which have been short-listed as the World’s Best Plant-Based Awards 2020 by Food & Bev, UK.

VegaBytz’s unique, first-of-its-kind, 100% Plant-Based vegan Meat/Chick’n/Tuna ready-to-eat meal packs and curry range are curated to meet the paradigm shift in the consumer’s ever evolving preference for a high value nutrition and help them eat smart & stay fit.

VegaBytz has 10 different variety of products made from vegan meat, chick’n and tuna. These products are perfectly cooked with lemon & herbs/ BBQ/ Indian style curry and come perfected with a best sensory, taste & texture, packed in cans with a easy pull-open lid, and a ready-to-eat shelf life of a minimum of 12 months at ambient temperature.

In addition to the vegan meat products, VegaBytz has also developed healthy Breakfast Cereals, Pasta/ Noodles and Snacks, all enriched with high content of 100% Plant-Based protein, high fibre, immunity with zero-carbs and no-sugar. VegaBytz’s product range also includes vegan ready-to-drink avocado drink enriched with MCTs, which provide natural instant energy and good fats.

VegaBytz is the first brand in the world to have launched vegan Chick’n Meal range with Quinoa & Brown Rice and also the first to launch Vegan Meat balls with Spaghetti.

“Our New Product Development team has extensive expertise and the word ‘good’ is not good enough for them and they always strive to innovate only the best products in terms of taste, texture & mouth feel. Our Quality Assurance team oversees the operations and ensures food safety and consistency with a highest quality and standards, enabling us to deliver high quality foods consistently,” says AMK Reddy, Founder & CEO, Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd.