DLF Avenue celebrates its two year anniversary with 2gether Forever campaign

DLF Avenue is embracing the season of love by launching a campaign 2gether Forever to celebrate their second anniversary with its patrons till 28th, February 2022, an official statement highlighted.

Setting the celebrations in motion, DLF Avenue has launched a fun and convivial campaign film capturing the brand’s true essence of shopping, dining and culture. It showcases all the joyful moments enjoyed and lived by the consumers with their friends and family over shopping, dining at DLF Avenue. It also highlights how DLF Avenue enabled its consumers to indulge in culture via different live performances, decors, installations and activations. The film has been created by Wondrous, their creative agency.

Staying true to the spirit of February and celebrating the second anniversary, DLF Avenue has put up beautiful décor both inside and outside its premises. Inspired by the season of love, the décor features beautiful large hearts and love inspired trees. All of these being repurposed as DLF Avenue remains committed to building a new future with a better and greener tomorrow. The approach is centered around achieving recycled décor while giving new experiences to the patrons and staying on the course of sustainability.

Additionally, to gratify the consumers and make their shopping experience an immersive one, DLF Avenue has launched 1+1 offers valid from 11th February to 28th February 2022. For shopping for INR 10,000 the shopper can avail 1+1 on restaurants like Perch, Café Delhi Heights, Chilis, Mai Bao, Dhaba, Laidback café, Mahabelly, Café Tesu, Fio Pop, Savya Rasa, Soy Soi, Doner & Gyros, Smoke House Deli; 1+1 vouchers worth Rs. 2000, 1+1 movie tickets by Cinepolis and 1+1 on parking tickets. 2 lucky winners who shop during the campaign period also stand a chance to win a Microwave oven by CROMA.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail commenting on the occasion said “It gives us immense pleasure to offer stellar retail services, shopping and curated dining experiences to our shoppers for two years now. At DLF malls, we are committed to providing newer experiences to our customers and we will continue to work on the path of innovation. DLF Avenue has been an innovative property under our portfolio and has seen a differentiated mix of international and homegrown brands, differentiated F&B concepts and cultural events that compliments the taste of our discerning audience.”

Muckth Dograa, Centre Head, DLF Avenue commenting on the celebration said, “We welcome our patrons to join us in the celebration of our second anniversary as they play a pivotal role in our fruitful journey. We are extremely grateful for the immense support and love that we have been receiving from them. To celebrate this milestone with them we have launched the campaign 2gether forever where we have curated assured gifts and exciting offers to make their shopping and dining experiences even more delightful.”