Shiprocket acquires supply chain management platform Glaucus

Shiprocket, an tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform has acquired a majority stake in Glaucus Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading supply chain management company and further the two companies have agreed to merge in due course, an official statement highlighted.

The company’s statement added that this transaction will allow Shiprocket to accelerate development of solutions that will improve speed, accuracy and efficiency in the post purchase process across trade channels.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket speaking on the latest development, and said, “In an environment where it is becoming increasingly important for every brand to delight their customers with both products and services, it is essential to build innovative, resilient solutions to unlock the next phase of growth for the industry at large. There is a very clear need to remove the fulfillment complexity across B2B and B2C channels for our clients and help them focus on what they do best – make and sell products. We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Glaucus Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. With our technology prowess, capital availability, and ability to focus on solving problems for our current and future clients, we aspire to become the country’s largest provider of fulfillment services. We welcome the Glaucus team onboard and look forward to working with them.”

Glaucus provides enterprise-grade fulfillment services to mid-market brands supported by a mature combination of processes, geographic spread, quality reporting, and proprietary technology. Founded in 2015 by Vivek Kalra, Nitin Dhingra, Mandeep Kanwal, and Jayant Mahto, Glaucus’ key service offerings include B2B distribution, sales return management, D2C marketplace fulfillment, and managed transportation. Headquartered in Delhi, the company has an established presence in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

Shiprocket, on the other hand, provides its services across 29,000+ pin codes and has multiple solutions, including Shiprocket fulfillment, Shiprocket Packaging, Shiprocket Engage, Shiprocket Secure, etc. The platform is backed by marquee investors such as Zomato, Tribe Capital, March Capital, PayPal Ventures, and Infoedge Ventures.