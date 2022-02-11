GoodDot’s ‘Do Good’ campaign features Neeraj Chopra

GoodDot, a plant-based meat brand has recently launched its nation-wide ad campaign that promotes the message of ‘Do Good’. The ad features GoodDot’s brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra, an official statement highlighted.

With the use of the latest technology and VFX-based techniques, they have made the advertisement level meet international standards by creating a realistic animation character of GoodDot’s mascot GoodDo – The Goat.

The highlight of the ad is the wonderful acting of Neeraj Chopra and the funny interaction with GoodDo – the goat.

Neeraj Chopra commenting on the commercial, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Do Good campaign with the GoodDot team. I love the fact that the simple message of doing the right thing is being told in this manner, and hope people can resonate with this message when they watch the films. I was lucky to have GoodDo by my side through the various situations in the ads, and would urge everyone to channel their inner GoodDo when facing tricky situations in life.”

The scenes have been beautifully shot and the important message of being good and doing good is passed on very subtly in a fun form. Towards the end of each scene, GoodDot embeds a message of the benefits of plant-based meat in terms of health, taste, and reducing cruelty to animals.

Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder, and CEO, GoodDot, said on the commercial launch “We are beyond excited to release this ad. This ad communicates the ethos of our brand GoodDot in a very clear and strong format. We were pleasantly surprised by the amazing acting of Neeraj Chopra. Being a first-hand witness to the shoot, I was inspired by the work ethic of Neeraj as he put in his all in the acting. Having GoodDo our incredible goat in this ad is extra special as this fun representation of GoodDo will help the audience relate more to the beauty of the animal world. The production and the animation team have done a fantastic job and this ad is right up there with the best in the globe. I am super proud of my team and we are blessed to have Neeraj & GoodDo telling our story to the world.”