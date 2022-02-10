Page Industries standalone net profit rises by 13.58% in the third quarter

Page Industries, has reported a net profit of Rs.174.57 crore for the quarter ending in December 2021. The net revenue for the company rose by 13.58% as against Rs.153.70 crore during the previous quarter ended in December 2020. The sales rose by 28.34% to Rs.1189.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 927.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Sunder Genomal, Managing Director commented on the results, and said, “As we announce yet another best quarter with our highest-ever revenue and PAT, I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised on a growth trajectory and remain optimistic about delivering sustainable growth over the long term.”

He further added to this, “E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and our investments in warehousing, technology, and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also in delivering profitable growth.With a strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management, and a very loyal customer base, we remain committed to continue creating value for our stakeholders.”

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) and holds the right to manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.