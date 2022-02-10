The New Shop comes to Ahmedabad Airport; to open 1000 convenience stores over four years

The New Shop (TNS) — a 24/7 convenience commerce platform with retail and online stores offering food, FMCG, and hyperlocal deliveries — has opened its 38th store at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahemedabad. The 450 sq. ft. store is located right at Landside of arrival hall at Terminal 1 and is visible to departing, arriving passengers, and meeters & greeters.

The store will provide quick service and cater to the immediate needs of all passengers before and after air travel like packaged food, chocolates, soft drinks, cigarettes, water, gifting items, etc. Open 24/7 and round the clock, the store will provide uninterrupted convenience to passengers, their guests as well as the airport staff.

Ahmedabad Airport is one of the busiest and largest airport in the India. In fiscal year 2020-21, it handled about 3.64 million passengers, making it the seventh-busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic in India. The New shop is already serving 24/7 at the Lucknow Adani International airport and the launch of the new store at Ahmedabad airport will further its pan-India partnership with Adani airports. A TNS release said that The New Shop and Adani Airports are thrilled at the partnership and looking at a fast roll out of more stores across the other airports as well.

TNS retails fresh food and FMCG products such as packaged food, snacks, tobacco, beverages, pet care, over the counter, ready-to-eat food, personal care, home care, hygiene, stationery, and other necessities. With a business model that is asset light and oriented towards technology-driven convenience retail, TNS offers a multi-format, omni-channel model geared towards revolutionizing convenience retail. “TNS is following an integrated approach for delivering convenience; you can order from TNS from your airplane or train seat or your couch at home or walk into a nearby store to get whatever you need, all within 15-30 minutes,” says the TNS press release.

The retail chain is building modern convenience offerings for the masses by opening affordable convenience store that caters to all categories of consumers. Since its inception in the year 2019, TNS has established stores in residential areas and mass transit hubs (railway stations, airports, highways, tourist attractions, and petrol stations) that doubled as online stores to provide instant hyperlocal delivery within 1.5 kilometers of all locations. Its offerings are brand agnostic with a product portfolio ranging from legacy to new age D2C brands. The brand intends to enter not only new product categories but new service categories as well, with a range of offerings that redefine convenience commerce.

TNS currently has 38 active stores and another 15 of its stores are in the process of being fitted out even as contracts and real-estate partnerships for the next 500 stores are also in place. With a mix of franchised and owned outlets, TNS’ low-asset strategy model is super scalable and backed by multiple partnerships. Every month, 10 to 15 new stores are being opened and, to date, 32 franchises have been sold so far. “There are 82 franchises in the pipeline that will be offered by April 2022. Adani airports, Bangalore airport, Indian Railways, and Cube Highways have been signed on as growth partners, and we will go for widespread franchising in residential areas as well. In four years, TNS has a clear route to launch 1000+ outlets and clock $1 billion in revenue,” says the company release.

Currently, TNS stores are located in Delhi, Indore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad while fitouts are taking place in Jaipur, Bangalore and Mumbai. The company has global ambitions and wants to build India’s convenience retail for the world with South Asia and Africa as its target markets in the future.