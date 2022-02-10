Licious strengthens its core team with new appointments

Licious, India’s first D2C unicorn has appointed Vidyanand Krishnan as Chief Customer Officer and Meeta Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer, an official statement highlighted.

Krishnan will lead the customer agenda and play a strategic role in driving customer retention and loyalty for Licious. With previous roles at Dunzo, Walmart, Cognizant, and Accenture, he brings valuable experience in retail and product management to his new role. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, he was the business lead at Walmart, responsible for building express pickup and delivery for the online grocery business. After spending 6+ years at Walmart, he moved to Bengaluru in 2020 to join Dunzo where he led the customer experience functions during the company’s transition into a Q-Commerce retailer.

Aggarwal, will focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth, cost efficiencies, effective working capital management and strong governance/controls for Licious. She brings with her rich experience of 18+ yrs across financial planning, controllership, business partnering, performance management and corporate governance. Having worked across geographies and cultures, Meeta is adept in developing collaborative partnerships and delivering results on complex cross- functional projects. An ardent leader, she is also passionate about building & leading high-performance teams. Prior to joining Licious, Meeta was the Chief Financial Officer – India & Southeast Asia at Anheuser Busch-InBev India. Meeta has worked across other prestigious organisations like Telenor & HCL. Meeta is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and an alumnus of FORE School of Management.

Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious commented on this recent appointment and said, “With Vidyanand and Meeta, we aim at taking that journey further ahead. The unprecedented growth that we have witnessed over the last 2 years is only an indication of how the future looks like at Licious. As we continue to propel ahead, we will rely on our able leadership team to aid progressive decision making, unlock newer frontiers for growth and work with all Licians to spread the love for meat! We are thrilled to welcome Vidyanand and Meeta on-board & wish them the very best”

Vidyanand Krishnan, Chief Customer Officer, Licious, stated, “I’m excited to join the fantastic team at Licious at such a pivotal moment in this remarkable journey of delivering the best-in-class meat experience to Indian consumers. As a customer-first brand, Licious has always put the customer’s needs at the heart of every experience. I look forward to creating more and better ways to connect with the brand’s ever-growing, loyal customer base.”

Last year, Licious got a billion-dollar valuation and went on to become the first unicorn in the country.