Spectrum Metro adds Brewklyn Brothers in its F&B portfolio

Spectrum Metro, at Noida Sector 75, has recently added Brewklyn Brothers to its F&B kitty of attractions. The café chain has been famous for vibrant breakfast, sweet treats, and gourmet dishes pleasing to the taste buds of all. It has occupied an area of 1500 sq. ft. in the commercial establishment.

Retail shops, office spaces, anchor stores, serviced apartments, food court, multiplex, hypermarket, serviced apartments, entertainment, and a children’s zone make up the 6-acre high-street commercial Spectrum Mall.

Rajeev Srivastava, Leasing Head, Spectrum Metro talked about the need to include Brewklyn Brothers in the High-street, says, “Families still shop at traditional shopping malls for necessities, and prefer dining in places that have a pleasing ambience and relishing delicacies. F&B outlets play a huge role in driving the footfall, to make it a smooth process, astute managerial abilities, and a thorough understanding of consumers is needed. Latest decision to include Brewklyn Brothers was implemented with that vision.”

Srivastava also added that, “Every mall must possess classic restaurants and cafes. As they make the emphasis shift towards providing visitors a holistic experience and help in attracting visitors from even beyond the communities located nearby.”