American Watch Brand Esprit launches its new brand campaign with Ananya Panday

American Watches brand Esprit has launched its new campaign “Redefine Time”, with the Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, to establish the connection of brand Esprit with Indian youth, an official statement highlighted.

The brand is taking forward its journey with great enthusiasm while creating high-quality and premium, affordable fashion for millennials and Gen Z.

As a brand, Esprit believes that every woman is unique, and they have tried to imbibe that spirit of uniqueness in their latest Spring Summer Collection. The campaign will be promoted through all desired media avenues.

Adi Shroff, COO AP Group commented on the campaign, said , “Esprit is a brand that creates a positive change. It adds a spark in everyday life through radical positivity: Life is more complicated and hectic than ever before. Most of the younger generation, have now different perspectives towards life. Through this campaign idea our customer will be able to relate herself and also the brand will get the right amount of push and edge to attract the retail partners to the new beginning of Esprit Watches in India.

Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actor, commented on the campaign and added, “I always want to be associated with brands that can resonate well with my personality. The brand campaign “Redefine Time” is so powerful and every woman can relate to it. Irrespective of the fact that you are working or a homemaker, you need to define your choices, your preferences, your style statement, and most importantly your time! The entire campaign shoot was planned in the most non-stereotype manner, matching the non-stereotyped outlook of the brand completely. The designs, the innovation, the bling, and the costing will surely drive a lot of attention of the GenZ and I am looking forward to adding a lot of value to the brand during our association.”