Eggoz Nutrition expands to south Indian market

Eggoz Nutrition, is all set to enter the south market by expanding its brand to Bangalore, an official statement highlighted.

The brand has decided to expand its incredible business model so that consumers in South India could benefit from their unique offering. The major objective behind this expansion was to encourage and assist south Indian farmers in improving their livelihood.

In one year of brand launch, Eggoz Nutrition has become the most popular egg brand in North India, with close to 15 % market share in Delhi NCR and the brand has generated Rs.40 crore of annualised revenue and will reach Rs.60 crore by the end of the year.

Abhishek Negi ,Co-founder, Eggoz Nutrition expressing his happiness on expanding the business to Bangalore, said, “Eggoz Nutrition is thrilled to embark on this new journey in Bangalore with a highly motivated and innovative team. With this new beginning, we will provide the people of South India with our top-notch services and pave the way for great success. The goal for Eggoz Nutrition is to become the next unicorn brand, and with the help of our devoted team and hardworking farmers, I am confident that we will meet this goal very soon.”