Wow! Momo launches its new brand Wow! Chicken

Wow! Momo Foods is all set to launch its third QSR brand Wow! Chicken after Wow! Momo and Wow! China. The company is set to add new outlets of its newly launched fried and grilled chicken brand, an official statement highlighted.

The Tiger Global backed company through their latest offering aims to tap into the Indian organized fried chicken industry, which is estimated to reach a valuation of INR 5,000 crore by 2025

Wow! Chicken will offer dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken, burgers or loaders as they call it, Paneer tikka grilled, Veg & Chicken SnackJacks or the smaller burgers, cheese coins, shammi kebabs and range of biryani rice bowls.

The first physical outlet of Wow! Chicken was launched in Kolkata on 26th Jan and it plans to open over 50 outlets across major cities of the country by end of this year.

Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd. commented on this expansion and said, “At Wow! Momo and Wow! China – we have realised that the only way to win the consumers heart; is to make food fun. Wow! Chicken is all about adding fun and innovation to the existing category of fried and grilled chicken. Leaders in the category have been serving the same taste and no change for years – Wow! Chichen is here to make FRIED & GRILLED CHICKEN COMBINATIONS – Unboring and Interesting – Make it Fun and Healthy too. Healthy because, for the first time guests will get a taste of the chicken without MSG, without any chicken skin and with no artificial colours or flavours. “

Muralikrishnan, CMO of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd also added “The starting point of our journey was a tour to one of the competition’s outlet and being appalled by the artificial flavours and MSG used! Therefore we began our journey to innovate at create Wow! Chicken. At Wow! We pledge to make food good! And our newest brand is a display of that passion and rigour”.