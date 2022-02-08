Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million fresh infusion of funding

India’s Livspace has announced that they have crossed the billion dollar valuation mark after raising a funding of $180 million in a late-stage funding round led by KKR &Co.

The round also saw investment from Ikea, among early backers Jungle Ventures, Venturi Partners and Peugeot Investments.

Till now, the company has raised a round of about $450 million.The company’s statement announced that with this funding round, the company will double down its international expansion and take on local competitors. According to a report by Venture Intelligence Unicorn Tracker, the platform is the 86th ‘unicorn’ from India.

Anuj Srivastava, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer commented on this “Our business is growing exponentially in both India and Singapore, and we aim to replicate this playbook, launch new solutions and accelerate our launches across new markets with operations across APAC, MENA and Australia.”