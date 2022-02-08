TAC – providing modern skincare solutions backed by science

The Ayurveda Co. (TAC) launched in 2019, entered the personal care category with the intent to employ the time tested the science of Ayurveda to create modern solutions to skincare that would bode well with consumers. It was driven by its ethos of bridging the gap between the masses and the classes, a divide that was prevalent in the early days of its inception, in the penetration of Ayurveda and Ayurvedic skincare products.

With an IPO a goal in the future, The Ayurveda Co. is currently taking baby steps towards the initial seed round of funding.

Its marketing spends have been ever-increasing, growing from 5 lakh prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to 25 lakh and 80 lakh during and post the lockdowns, respectively.

The brand has seen 100% year-on-year growth in revenue over its short lifespan and an equally appealing growth in its on-ground customer base at 15x.

TAC has also been investing significantly in technology, and estimates an average annual investment of 50 lakh.