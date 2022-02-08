Skin Pantry – offering handcrafted skincare products

Skin Pantry was founded in a studio kitchen by Colette Austin in 2015, and is part of a growing movement towards a future where all beauty is clean beauty. Its mission is to get safer products into the hands of consumers.

Austin’s 30-plus years in advertising and brand identity design have been instrumental in positioning, packaging and creating a distinctive personality for The Skin Pantry. Today, the brand is part of an invested partnership firm – The Skin Mill LLC.

Since the launch of its website in December 2019, The Skin Pantry has witnessed a 20% month-on-month growth in revenue, to be further optimized by fresh launches in existing and new categories.

The month-on-month growth in customer base has also been between 20% and 30%, owing largely to the brand’s marketing efforts. Its customers regularly support its growth through repurchases and word-of-mouth referrals.