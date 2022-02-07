ORRA opens up its largest store in Andheri, Mumbai

ORRA, an Indian diamond jewellery brand have expanded their retail presence with the launch of the 58th store in Mumbai’s commercial hub, Andheri West, an official statement highlighted.

The sprawling store in Andheri spans 5500 sq. ft., making it the largest showroom for ORRA in India.

The store houses the latest diamond jewellery collection from ORRA with exclusive bridal designs as well as, its platinum collection for men and women. Being the innovator in diamond jewellery, ORRA’s patented 73 faceted Crown Star diamond available exclusively at ORRA Stores.

On the occasion of the store launch, Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA said, “It gives me great pride and joy to announce the launch of India’s largest ORRA showroom in Mumbai at Andheri, West. As always, we strive to provide our esteemed clientele with the best shopping experience. Our brand-new outlet takes our store count to 11 in Mumbai and 58 in India. Mumbai has been a key market for ORRA and with this launch, we aim to strengthen our brand presence and craft a lasting shopping experience for our customers. This collection at the store is thoughtfully curated keeping in mind the overall demand for diamond bridal jewellery and the evolving tastes and choices of our customers.”

The all-new showroom also has two dedicated Bridal zones, a one-stop destination for brides with a highly skilled team to assist you with the brightest diamond jewellery for your special day. The bridal collection is a beautiful combination of coloured stones and brilliant-cut diamonds. This splendid combination not only enhances the spread of the design but also adds to the celebrative spirit of the wedding occasion. The line offers a wide range of necklace set designs and bangles in 14k yellow gold in SI-U diamond quality to achieve value. The key highlight of the collection is the ‘Magnetic Bangle’, allows customers to wear the same pair of bangles in 3-4 different ways.

The store has been creatively designed with comfortable seating and contemporary interiors to enhance the customer’s shopping experience.

ORRA takes superiority in its diamond legacy by constantly providing product innovation and offering a wide range of bridal and contemporary jewellery pieces. With 5 global design centers in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Antwerp, Mumbai, and New York, ORRA carries a legacy of 700-year old Belgian craftsmanship.