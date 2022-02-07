Nykaa Fashion launches ‘IYKYK’ as new accessory label of bags & footwear

E-commerce platform Nykaa has announced to launch IYKYK– a chic new accessory label – the latest in Nykaa Fashion’s stable of widely loved consumer brands such as Pipa Bella, Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, and RSVP, an official statement highlighted.

IYKYK boasts of its own unique monogram, carefully designed to combine the letters of I.Y.K.Y.K in a circular form, designed to look both sophisticated and fun at the same time.

The monogram embodies the brand’s core philosophy – it incorporates the solid form of the logo but at the same time it is open to interpretation, perfectly mirroring the acronym “If You Know You Know”!

Celebrating concepts and themes ranging from retro, Gen-Z, quirky and educational, the brand sparks a certain emotion that makes you a part of the IYKYK collective- defined by a free-spirited vibe and nonchalant attitude that also reflects in the designs on offer. If you like being in the know of the latest and establishing your fashion supremacy with every look, then IYKYK’s wide range of elegantly crafted, footwear and handbags are a must-add to your collection. With offerings ranging from flats to stilettos and bags that add oomph, IYKYK is here to cater to all your daydreams and dawn drama vibes. Completely made from PU leather and available in a range of earthy and neutral palettes, this collection inspires style and confidence without trying too hard.

Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion commented on this and said, “IYKYK addresses the growing demand for premium accessories that are in vogue, quality-assured, and accessible for the fashion-conscious, digitally native consumer of today. With distinctive designs and versatility at the core of the customer experience, IYKYK is for the consumer who is in the know of what her special style secrets are and how they make her unique.”