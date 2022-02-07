Star Localmart inaugurates its 51st store in Pune

Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has opened its 51st retail store at Chandan Nagar, Kharadi in Pune. Strategically designed and located, Star Localmart aims to enhance the lives of consumers with convenience and product affordability, while simultaneously providing an unparalleled retail experience by empowering local resources.

Widely regarded and recognized for its uniquely-held mission of offering customers a wide range of high-quality consumer products at attractive rates, Star Localmart ensures that customers indulge themselves with great discounts, quality products, and excellent customer care.

Commenting on this milestone, Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat said, “It gives us immense pleasure to expand our footprint in one of the major educational and technological cities of India. As we expand Star Localmart into the city of Pune, I truly believe this experience will be nothing short of extraordinary. Not only will it play an integral part in our retail business but also boost customer satisfaction with quality products and services. As a passionate team, it is our commitment to provide an exquisite shopping experience to ensure customer satisfaction. We hope that our store has a progressive outcome towards boosting the local economy and serving the needs of residents of Pune.”

Star Localmart currently operates more than 50 retail stores across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka like Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Ratnagiri, Miraj, Belgavi, Bagalkot and other locations. With the goal of opening 3,000 stores over the course of the next three years, Star Localmart aims to generate 25,000 local employment opportunities that would aid the expansion of the retail stores into new markets. In FY23, the Group plans to launch 100 stores. As an exceptionally proﬁcient one-stop shopping destination, Star Localmart is perfect for consumers looking for high-quality products with convenience at affordable prices.