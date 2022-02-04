Zama Organics raises undisclosed amount in pre-series A round

Zama Organics has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its Pre-Series A round of funding. The round was led by marquee angel investors like Ajay Kaushal (BillDesk), Arjun Lamba (Guardian Advisors), Jay Mehta (Mehta Group) among others, an official statement highlighted.

With the current capital raised, the company plans to focus on further building the brand, expanding its geographical footprint, and strengthening its network along with technological implementation and hiring.

Founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Zama Organics focuses on building a farm-to-table supply chain for organic and natural vegetables, fruits, groceries, and artisanal food items. Through a widespread network of farmers and artisans, Zama has gained recognition for being a trusted and authentic food brand. Over the last 12 months, the brand has exhibited strong growth metrics that speak of its capability as an emerging player.

Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder, Zama Organics commented on this and said, “Zama Organics aims to make healthier and cleaner food products widely available to Indian households. With the current round of funding, we plan to take this vision further and thus build a brand that is synonymous with authentic produce celebrating India’s diverse agricultural landscape. The goal is to expand our reach beyond the current regions through a robust supply chain network and strengthen our community of farmers, thus building a strong presence in the industry.”

Zama Organics has a large network of farmers and artisans PAN India and is currently fully operational in Mumbai, with aims to expand to Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune among other cities.