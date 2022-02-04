Kalyan Jewellers Q3 net profits grows 16% to Rs 135 crores

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited recorded a consolidated profit of 16% in PAT (Profit After Tax) and a revenue growth of 17% in Q3 ended on Dec 21 as compared to the same quarter last year.

The total revenue for this quarter stood Rs. 3435 Crores, compared to a total revenue of Rs. 2936 Crores for the same period during the last financial year.

The consolidated PAT for this quarter stands at Rs. 135 crores as against a PAT of Rs. 115 crores in corresponding quarter of last year.

The revenue growth from the India business was approximately 15% during the recently concluded quarter, when compared to the same period in the last financial year. Total standalone revenue for the company (India), was Rs. 2880 Crores, as against Rs. 2497 Crores in Q3 of the last financial year.

Presently, the Company’s retail footprint is spread across 151 stores in 21 Indian states and 4 countries in the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 5,00,000 sq. ft.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited said, “The overall Q-3 performance of the company has been very satisfying, with strong momentum in revenue and footfalls across geographies. At the start of this quarter (Q4), we have witnessed COVID induced weekend lockdowns leading to showroom closures, in some regions. We are also seeing weddings and celebrations being postponed. However, due to its resilient nature, we are expecting demand to bounce back in the subsequent quarters, like we saw in the previous year. We are closely monitoring the on-ground COVID-19 situation, and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and staff.”