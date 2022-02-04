Bestseller India join hands with social commerce Trell

Bestseller India, which sells brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and ONLY in India has announced to partner with Trell to sell its products on the social commerce platform, an official statement highlighted.

This partnership marks the foray of Bestseller India into social commerce. Currently, the fashion retailer has 375 brand outlets and is present in over 1000 shops-in-shops in multi brand stores across the country.

Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, Bestseller India commented on this ““We are constantly trying to discover newer ways to communicate with our customers and our partnership with Trell will help us in that endeavour. Influencer marketing is now a full-fledged marketing channel and combined with the offering of social commerce, we see tremendous opportunity in this partnership with Trell.”

Trell Shop currently offers products from several brands L’Oreal, Garnier, Plum Goodness, Calvin Klein, Elle 18, Global Desi, Bewakoof, among others. The new launches will add to Trell’s portfolio of over 1,000 brands in beauty, fashion, mom and baby care, and personal care categories.