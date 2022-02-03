H&M HOME India entry set for March

H&M India has announced the launch of H&M HOME with a digital store on hm.com and on the e-commerce platform Myntra on March 2022, an official statement highlighted.

Furthermore, H&M HOME will be introduced via H&M India’s existing store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, through a shop-in-shop format.

Ida Lindahl, General Manager at H&M HOME.commented on this “We are thrilled to finally announce our upcoming launch in India, and we can’t wait to let our Indian customers in New Delhi and online experience H&M HOME. India is an interesting and promising market that holds substantial potential, and we are excited to be meeting its high demand for affordable interior design of great quality.”

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India said on this, “Following a successful year in 2021, we are very excited to start the year with the launch of H&M HOME in India. There is a great deal of interest in interiors and design, and our customers have often asked for interior products in line with H&M’s business concept of ‘fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way’. We see huge potential in India and look forward to introducing H&M HOME to existing and new customers across the country.” says.

H&M HOME was originally launched online in 2009. Today, H&M HOME is available in most H&M online markets, through standalone H&M HOME Concept Stores, and via shop-in-shops in H&M stores.

H&M HOME will be available online at www.hm.com and on Myntra in March 2022