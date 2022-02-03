Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 profit rises by 7.5% to Rs 133 crores

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates quick service restaurant (QSR) chains like Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts reported a 7.48 % increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 133.19 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, an official statement highlighted.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, JFL said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 1,210.77 crore, a jump of 13.23 % as compared with Rs 1,069.27 crore in the year-ago period.

“The growth was driven by an improved recovery in the dine-in channel, well supported by a continued strong momentum in the delivery channel,” said JFL in its post-earnings statement.

JFL’s total expenses rose 13.06 % to Rs 1,040.23 crore in the December 2021 quarter, compared with Rs 920.02 crore in the year-ago period.

During the October-December 2021 quarter, JFL opened 75 new restaurants for Domino’s Pizza, entering into 17 new cities.

The quarter also saw record new store openings with a landmark 75 new Domino’s stores being opened. This is the highest ever number of new store openings by any franchisee in any quarter in any market. Besides, JFL recently also achieved a milestone of 1,500 Domino’s stores in India.

(PTI)