Skin Pot – Gearing up to expand in to the International market

When Skin Pot entered the market, it wanted to shatter the myth that the fragrance of a product is directly related to its effectiveness. The brand wanted to deliver clinically effective, biocompatible skincare formulations without the ubiquitous toxins, sensitisers and irritants.

Skin Pot has witnessed year-on-year revenue growth of 30%. Its customer base has expanded at the rate of 60% over the same period.The brand allocates 2.5 lakh for marketing and its technology investments have touched 15 lakh.

With the objective of being a global name, Skin Pot plans to soon expand into international markets.