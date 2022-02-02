E-commerce Supply chain veteran Sachith Varma joins Arzooo as VP-Supply Chain

Ex-Flipkart and Amazon veteran Sachith Varma has joined the Arzooo team as VP-Supply chain operations. Prior to joining Arzooo, he was working with SKF Group as Vice President – Supply Chain & Customer Experience.

Having led last mile logistics and supply chain operations for leading E-commerce brands in his career spanning two decades, Sachith will head Arzooo’s Logistics and supply chain operations.

While leading Arzooo’s overall supply chain, warehousing and logistics operations, Sachith will also be responsible for scaling Arzooo’s own logistics arm Arzooo express towards scalability and operational efficiency. His overall charter at Arzooo will be to improve last mile reach, Speed of delivery across tiers of cities and bring efficiency in operations.

Sachith is an operations and supply chain executive with more than a decade of experience in all aspects of operations strategy, supply chain optimization & process improvement, engineering change control management, operations optimization, and more.

He started his career with Tata Cummins Ltd in 2005 and is applauded in the industry for his domain knowledge and cross-functional skills, as well as capabilities such as team player, leadership, mentorship, among others.

Joining Arzooo as VP-Supply Chain, Sachith said, “ I am excited to be here at Arzooo and look forward to working building the greatest growth potential by strengthening logistics & supply chain for a long term impact on the service to our customers “

Commenting on the appointment, Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of Arzooo said, “Our biggest agenda in 2022 is to cut down delivery timeline significantly and improve customer experience. We are excited to have Sachith coming onboard and leading this. His experience and expertise in the supply chain, logistics domain will be extremely valuable for Arzooo”

Founded in 2018, Arzooo.com, a B2B commerce platform, set out itself to be India’s leading retail technology venture, to empower physical stores to compete and grow against e- commerce giants, with its technology platform Today, Arzooo.com serves over 27,000 odd retail stores across India and in 21 major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. The Go Store technology allows stores to buy electronics at best price, and equips them with a 10X bigger range of products, without having to invest in inventory. This is backed by attractive payments solutions to drive up sales conversion in-store.