Myntra Beauty launches coveted French natural skincare brand Caudalie on its platform

The fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has announced the launch of ‘Caudalie’, a global skincare brand from France. The e-tailer platform will host the entire range of Caudalie o its marketplace.

Founded in 1995, Caudalie specializes in Vinotherapie and is well-known for its unique skincare products that harness extracts from grape and grapevine, and also for its Vinotherapie spas. Today, the brand is one of the world’s foremost anti-aging and anti-dark spot brands, with a firm footing in 45 countries.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra Speaking on the launch, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Caudalie on Myntra Beauty. Being one of the leading global skincare brands, this association will substantially strengthen our international brands portfolio as well as the growing beauty and skincare segment on the platform. Myntra caters to a thriving cohort of skincare aficionados, including a very evolved audience that is primarily looking for clean, natural and chemical-free products. Caudalie is the perfect fit for shoppers in this category for Myntra and through this partnership is poised to unlock opportunities in the emerging Indian beauty landscape. ”

Jean Christophe Samyn, General Manager South East-Asia & ANZ, Caudalie on their association with Myntra, said, “From the vineyards of Bordeaux all the way to India, we are thrilled to have finally launched effective, clean and sustainable skincare to our fans in India. Working hand in hand with LUXASIA, we are very excited to expand Caudalie to Myntra and bring our iconic Vinoperfect Radiance Serum to all Myntra beauty customers.”

Caudalie’s launch on Myntra comes at a crucial phase of growth in the Indian skincare sector, which was valued at $2,478.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,033.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027, according to industry reports.

With the addition of Caudalie, Myntra continues to emerge as the new go-to destination for the category in the country, with one of the largest assortment of international brands and styles under one roof. It currently houses 850+ brands and 38,000 products under Myntra Beauty.