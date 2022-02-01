Kimirica launches its flagship store at T2 Mumbai International Airport

Kimirica, a personal care brand has announced to launch the new store at the T2 Mumbai International Airport earlier this month, an official statement highlighted.

The store is spread across 450 sq cms and crafted with utmost finesse of co-founders Kimi Jain & Rica Jain,

The store is easily accessible to travelers and created in a way that customers get a 360-degree view of all the products, ranging from bath and body to their latest skincare collection.

Kimirica is one of India’s first companies revolutionizing vegan, paraben-free, SLS-free, cruelty-free and fair-trade product concepts in the country and their new store at T2 airport in Mumbai is a haven for those who wish to indulge in clean beauty.